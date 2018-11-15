Broadway 2018 Holiday Season Schedule Announced

The holidays are a perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule, including holidays. During Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's weeks, some shows are changing their performance schedules and adding special weekday matinees.

"What better way for families to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than by fitting a Broadway show into their holiday calendar," says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Broadway provides many additional opportunities to see a production with special matinees and evening performances. With the wide range of shows that are available, there's a little bit of Broadway magic for everyone throughout the Thanksgiving and holiday weeks."

During Thanksgiving week, some shows will play on Thanksgiving Day, and many will play Friday matinees. FOURTEEN shows will be playing on Christmas! During Christmas week, alternate curtain times will also include Friday matinees and evening performances. Check Broadway.org to see the holiday performance schedules and easily find out where and when shows are playing.

