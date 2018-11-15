Broadway 2018 Holiday Season Schedule Announced

Nov. 15, 2018  

Broadway 2018 Holiday Season Schedule Announced

The holidays are a perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule, including holidays. During Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's weeks, some shows are changing their performance schedules and adding special weekday matinees.

"What better way for families to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than by fitting a Broadway show into their holiday calendar," says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Broadway provides many additional opportunities to see a production with special matinees and evening performances. With the wide range of shows that are available, there's a little bit of Broadway magic for everyone throughout the Thanksgiving and holiday weeks."

During Thanksgiving week, some shows will play on Thanksgiving Day, and many will play Friday matinees. FOURTEEN shows will be playing on Christmas! During Christmas week, alternate curtain times will also include Friday matinees and evening performances. Check Broadway.org to see the holiday performance schedules and easily find out where and when shows are playing.

For Complete Holiday Schedule, Go To Broadway.org.

For more information visit BroadwayLeague.com

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Heads Back to the Richard Rodgers For A Quick HAMILTON Brush-Up
  • Breaking: A New Evan Has Been Found! Jimmy Awards Winner Andrew Barth Feldman Will Replace Taylor Trensch in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, and More Will Join Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes in THE LIGHTNING THIEF Tour - Full Cast Announced!
  • Photo Flash: All New Production Photos of HADESTOWN, Featuring Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, and More!
  • Julius Thomas III & Donald Webber Jr. Will Lead Third National Tour of HAMILTON
  • Man Shouts 'Heil Hitler, Heil Trump' During Performance of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE