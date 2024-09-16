Brittney Mack & More to Star in SPELLS OF THE SEA in DC & Off-Broadway

The production will run from Saturday, October 12 through Sunday, October 20, 2024, before moving Off Broadway.
The Kennedy Center will present the DC premiere of Spells of the Sea, a new family musical with book by Guinevere Govea and Anna Pickett, and music and lyrics by Ms. Govea. The production, directed and choreographed by Rachel Klein and starring Grammy Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Brittney Mack, will run from Saturday, October 12 through Sunday, October 20, 2024, before moving Off Broadway.
When Finley Frankfurter’s father, a famed fisherman, is struck by the Big Bad Sickness of the Sea, she embarks on an extraordinary quest for a cure. Spells of the Sea is a new musical that charts Finley journey—a tale of fear, wonder, and the search for the elixir of life. This enchanting family musical blends laughter, magic, and music to tell a coming-of-age story about facing fears, embracing emotions, and the power of self-belief. Can Finley, a girl with dreams as vast as the ocean but plagued by self-doubt, save her father against all odds? This heartwarming adventure, celebrating the spirit of discovery, resilience, and the magic of believing in yourself, is not just a musical; it’s an inspiring journey for dreamers of all ages.
Joining Ms. Mack (as The Mermaid) in the cast are: Lance Roberts (as Crank), Ryan Knowles (as Dad/Pirate King), Livvy Marcus (as Finley), Elisa Galindez (as Princess), Celia Mei Rubin as (The Doctor), Bianca Rose and Nichalas Lancaster Parker.
The creative team boasts Jack Golden (Scenic Design), Cynthia Nordstrom (Costume Design), Max Doolittle (Lighting Designer), Kevin L. Alexander (Sound Designer), Juanita Cardenas (Puppet Design), Andy Peterson (Music Director/Orchestrator), Daryl Eisenberg Casting (Casting Director), Sharon Fallon Production (General Manager), Katharine Quinn/And That’s Showbiz (Digital Content Producer /Social Media Manger), Spells of the Sea is directed by Rachel Klein with Andy Peterson (Music Director/Orchestrator) produced by Megan Ann Rasmussen and Don Mike Mendoza.
Spells of the Sea will run at the Kennedy Center Family Theater from October 12-20, 2024. Performances are most enjoyed by children aged 6 and up. Tickets are now available through the Kennedy Center box office or online at www.kennedy-center.org.
