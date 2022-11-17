Brighten Up Your Holidays This Winter At Queens Theatre With Thrilling Performances For The Whole Family

This holiday season, Queens Theatre (QT) is raising the curtain on presentations for the whole family - adding additional shows destined to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

Due to popular demand, Queens Theatre has added a third show of Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas and will welcome Lightwire Theater's "Very Electric Christmas" to its holiday programming for ONE SHOW ONLY in December.

In January, families will be delighted by Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story by A Glass Half Full Theatre Production.

Sunday, December 4th at 4:00 PM - ONE SHOW ONLY

Tickets: $18, 4 for $60

Follow the story of a young bird named Max and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole.....his adventure begins! Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias, light up the stage. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.

Check out this preview here.

Tickets are available for $18 each for seating in all sections. Purchase 4 tickets for $60 with code 4FOR60. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://queenstheatre.org/event/a-very-electric-christmas/

For more details, visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at: (718) 760-0064.

Saturday, December 10th at 2:00 PM (Audio Description available)

Saturday, December 10th at 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 11th at 3:00 PM

Tickets: $25 - $35, 4 for $90

Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas focuses on a young person caught between two worlds-their family's past in Mexico and their present life in New York City. Through a dream, this youngster attempts to bring the two cultures together where Aztec-inspired dance is performed to Christmas carols, and Mariachi music melds with Tschaikowsky.

Take a sneak peek here.

Tickets start at $25 each for seating in all sections. Purchase 4 tickets for $90 with code 4FOR90. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit :

https://queenstheatre.org/event/navidad/

For more details, visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at: (718) 760-0064

Sunday, Jan. 22nd at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM

Tickets: $18, 4 for $60

Ten-year-old Belinda recreates the classic tale of Cinderella using everyday objects like teapots and napkins while in the basement preparing for a party upstairs. Glass Half Full Theatre from Austin, Texas, presents its award-winning "story within a story" using puppetry, Spanish, and English. As Belinda confronts her stepmother and stepsisters, she'll learn to embrace her love of poetry and stand up for herself.

Tickets start at $18 each for seating in all sections. Purchase 4 tickets for $60 with code 4FOR60. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210194®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fqueenstheatre.org%2Fevent%2Fcenicienta%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For more details, visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at: (718) 760-0064.

Queens Theatre no longer requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or wearing masks inside the facility, but strongly recommends both. Queens Theatre reserves the right to amend and adjust its policies at any time in response to local COVID transmission levels and requirements by local, state, and federal government agencies. Queens Theatre is proud to offer free at home COVID-19 tests during our box office hours. Community members can come to the Theater Tuesday-Friday between 12:00pm-6:00pm and pick up up to 10 tests. for more information visit https://queenstheatre.org/covid-protocol/.

Queens Theatre is dedicated to ensuring that our programming is accessible. Queens Theatre's entrance, all three of Queens Theatre's performance spaces, and restrooms are wheelchair accessible. Parking is located directly next to Queens Theatre's building, and Access-A-

Ride drops off and picks up patrons at the front entrance. ASL Interpretation, Audio Description and Open Captioning is frequently offered at performances - information is on our website.

For more details or questions, email:Access@QueensTheatre.org.