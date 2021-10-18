Briga Heelan and Justin Guarini Will Lead Broadway-Bound ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Click Here for More Articles on Once Upon a One More Time

The Shakespeare Theatre Company has just announced casting for the world premiere of the Broadway-bound musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME November 30-January 2 at Sidney Harman Hall. Directed and choreographed by internationally acclaimed Drama Desk-nominated artists Keone and Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, BTS, Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself"), Once Upon a One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside) and the music of Grammy Award winner Britney Spears. Creative Consultation for the production is by five-time Tony Award nominee David Leveaux (Nine; Romeo & Juliet on Broadway; NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live").

The show will star Briga Heelan and Justin Guarini as Cinderella and Prince Charming, alongside John Glover as Narrator, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Stepmother, Brooke Dillman as The O.F.G, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, and MiMi Scardulla and Tess Soltau as Stepsisters Belinda and Betany. Glover replaces Simon Callow in the role.

Completing the kingdom are Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J Lee, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Ryan Steele, Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid, Morgan Weed as Princess Pea, Matt Allen, Belinda Allyn, Stephen Brower, Jennifer Florentino, Selene Haro, Joshua Daniel Johnson, Amy Hillner Larsen, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, Kevin Trinio Perdido, and Diana Marie Vaden, and Stephen Scott Wormley.

In this highly anticipated world premiere of the Broadway-bound musical, beloved classic fairytale princesses gather for their fortnightly book club, longing for a new story. When a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, it spurs a royal revelation: there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss! Powered by the chart-topping anthems of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears-including "Oops!... I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Stronger," and "Toxic"-Once Upon a One More Time sends audiences on a heartwarming and uproarious musical adventure about smashing the glass slipper and reclaiming your own happily ever after.