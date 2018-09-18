Brief 9/18: Watch the New Trailer For MARY POPPINS RETURNS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Everything is Possible in the New Trailer for MARY POPPINS RETURNS

by TV News Desk - September 17, 2018

Walt Disney Studios has released an new trailer for MARY POPPINS RETURNS. Watch the trailer below!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch the Final Curtain Call of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, Including a Speech by Director Tina Landau

by Stage Tube - September 17, 2018

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical concluded its Broadway engagement at the Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway at West 47th Street) last night, September 16, 2018. Laura Heywood captured a video of the final curtain call, including a heartfelt speech by director Tina Landau. Check it out below!. (more...)

3) BWW Exclusive Interview: Matthew Morrison Will Bring Glee to Bay Area Cabaret; Recalls Weinstein Woes on Broadway

by Wayman Wong - September 17, 2018

Matthew Morrison couldn't be more 'Glee'-ful about launching Bay Area Cabaret's 15th Anniversary Season on Sept. 30 at the world-famous Venetian Room at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. 'I love places that have so much history,' says the Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee. Among the celebrated singers who've sung there: Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Marlene Dietrich, Peggy Lee and Tina Turner. And in 1961, Tony Bennett first performed 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' there, which is especially apt since the Fairmont sits high upon Nob Hill, 'where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars.'. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look At Corey Cott in the New Musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER in Kansas City

by BWW News Desk - September 17, 2018

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Kansas City Repertory Theatre first show of its 20182019 season - the World Premiere musical, LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, now on stage through September 30, 2018. Check out the photos below!. (more...)

5) Tony Carlin Joins BERNHARDT/HAMLET on Broadway, Replacing Paxton Whitehead

by BWW News Desk - September 17, 2018

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) announced today that Tony Carlin (Junk) has stepped into the role of "Louis" in the world premiere of the Roundabout-commissioned play Bernhardt/Hamlet by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel. Mr. Carlin replaces Paxton Whitehead, who has departed the production for health reasons.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-HISTORY OF WORLD WAR II Comes to United Solo for one performance only tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Debut of the Month: A Man of Many Roles! Christian Borle Makes His Directing Debut with POPCORN FALLS

Set Your DVR...

-Nick Jonas will appear on TODAY this morning!

What we're listening to: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- A Special Edition with the Company of BE MORE CHILL!

Social Butterfly: Heather Headley Sings A Moving Tribute to Marin Mazzie

I was at my voice lesson today & was talking to my teacher, #JermaineHill about #MarinMazzie. So we thought we'd honor her the only way I could right then. #BackToBefore #broadway #diva #always pic.twitter.com/DHueiHMEmy - Heather Headley (@heatherheadley) September 17, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Stephen Flaherty, who turns 58 today!

Stephen Flaherty writes music for theater, film, recordings and the concert stage. He is perhaps best known as the composer of the Broadway musicals Ragtime (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Grammy nominations), Seussical (Grammy and Drama Desk nominations), Once on This Island (Tony nomination, Olivier Award for London's Best Musical), and also contributed music to Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life (original songs) and Neil Simon's Proposals (incidental music). He has also written four musicals produced at Lincoln Center Theatre: The Glorious Ones (Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations), Dessa Rose (Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations), A Man of No Importanc (Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, Drama Desk nomination) and My Favorite Year. Other theater scores include Lucky Stiff and Loving Repeating: A Musical of Gertrude Stein (Chicago's Jefferson Award for Best New Musical). Film credits include Anastasia (Academy Award nominations for Best Score and Best Song, two Golden Globe nominations and a gold record for its soundtrack), Bartok the Magnificent (original score and songs) and the upcoming After The Storm. Concert work includes commissions from the Boston Pops, Carnegie Hall and the Guggenheim Museum. "The Ahrens and Flaherty Songbook," a print anthology, is available through Alfred Music. His songs have been recorded by Aaliyah, Johnny Mathis, Richard Marx and Donna Lewis, Renee Fleming and Bryn Terfel, Donny Osmond, Thalia and Deana Carter, among others. Mr. Flaherty serves on the Dramatists Guild Council, where he co-chairs the Dramatists Guild Fellows Program for emerging writers with Lynn Ahrens, his longtime writing partner.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

