Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- A Special Edition with the Company of BE MORE CHILL!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

In this special episode, the Be More Chill company (Joe Iconis, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, George Salazar and Lauren Marcus) join Ilana in front of an audience for a live podcast recording on stage at SubCulture in NYC. The conversation was hilarious, secrets were revealed about Be More Chill and... there was a lot of amazing singing!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

