Tony Carlin Joins BERNHARDT/HAMLET on Broadway, Replacing Paxton Whitehead

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) announced today that Tony Carlin (Junk) has stepped into the role of "Louis" in the world premiere of the Roundabout-commissioned play Bernhardt/Hamlet by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel. Mr. Carlin replaces Paxton Whitehead, who has departed the production for health reasons.

Bernhardt/Hamlet stars Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt," Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason Butler Harner as "Edmond Rostand" with Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrate as "Maurice," Ito Aghayere as "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

Bernhardt/Hamlet opens officially on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. This is a limited engagement through November 11, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career. Janet McTeer, "one of the finest classical actresses of her generation" (The Telegraph), brings the legendary leading lady to life.

Tony Carlin (Louis). Roundabout on Broadway: Pygmalion, Heartbreak House, A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. Other Broadway: Saint Joan, Junk, Six Degrees, Fish in the Dark, Sylvia, All the Way, Time Stands Still, Chinglish, The Best Man, Lend Me a Tenor, Mary Stuart, Good People, Spring Awakening, Mamma Mia! (Original Company). Off-Broadway: Stuff Happens, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Once in a Lifetime. Television:"Blacklist," "Royal Pains," "Star Trek Voyager," "Seinfeld" (Finale). Film: Bourne Legacy, The Nutty Professor, Crazy People.

The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design) and Fitz Patton (Original Music and Sound Design).

