VIDEO: Heather Headley Sings A Moving Tribute to Marin Mazzie

Today Tony Award-winner Heather Headley mourned the loss of Broadway star Marin Mazzie in a fitting tribute to the late actor's life and legacy. As an impromptu tribute to Marin, Heather performed a stirring rendition of one of her signature songs, "Back to Before" from the musical Ragtime at her afternoon vocal lesson. See Heather's moving tribute below.

Last week, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Ms. Mazzie at age 57. Mazzie had previously suffered from and shared publicly her battle with ovarian cancer.

Three-time Tony Award nominee Marin Mazzie was seen in many of the country's major symphony halls, cabaret and concert venues, and was seen starring in some of the most memorable musicals on the Broadway stage and in London's West End.

She most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations.

I was at my voice lesson today & was talking to my teacher, #JermaineHill about #MarinMazzie. So we thought we'd honor her the only way I could right then. #BackToBefore #broadway #diva #always pic.twitter.com/DHueiHMEmy - Heather Headley (@heatherheadley) September 17, 2018

