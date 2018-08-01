Brief 8/1: Cast Announced For COME FROM AWAY National Tour, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 31, 2018

Full casting has been announced for the touring production of the new musical COME FROM AWAY. COME FROM AWAY will begin performances at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Lea Salonga, Ana Gasteyer, Megan Hilty And More Perform In ANNIE At The Hollywood Bowl

by BWW News Desk - July 31, 2018

The Broadway classic ANNIE was featured at the Hollywood Bowl this past weekend, helmed by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden, conducted by Todd Ellison, and choreographed by Eamon Foley. Check out video from the concert below!. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: AVENUE Q Celebrates its 15th Anniversary With Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy - July 31, 2018

You might not be able to go back to college, but you can always go back to Avenue Q! Avenue Q celebrated its 15th anniversary with a reunion concert last night.. (more...)

4) TKTS Lincoln Center Booth Will Test Changing Display Prices of Tickets

by BWW News Desk - July 31, 2018

TDF, the not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, has just announced that it will be testing a new way of posting available shows for sale at its TKTS Lincoln Center discount booth located at the Zucker Box Office in Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium (61 West 62nd Street between Broadway and Columbus Avenue).. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY

by Jennifer Broski - July 31, 2018

Disney Theatrical Productions just celebrated its first stage-to-television collaboration with the Disney Channel in adapting its original stage musical Freaky Friday for a worldwide televised premiere on the Disney Channel on Friday, August 10th.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Muny's GYPSY Starring Beth Leavel

Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer

View the full slideshow here!

What we're geeking out over: West End FUNNY GIRL Starring Sheridan Smith to Be Broadcast in UK Cinemas

What we're watching: Which Disney Character Would Broadway Stars Trade Places With? Find Out on the FREAKY FRIDAY Red Carpet!

Social Butterfly: Everything Is Only For Now... Besides AVENUE Q! Watch Casts Unite Onstage at Feinstein's/54 Below!

