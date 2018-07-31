TKTS Lincoln Center Booth Will Test Changing Display Prices of Tickets

TDF, the not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, has just announced that it will be testing a new way of posting available shows for sale at its TKTS Lincoln Center discount booth located at the Zucker Box Office in Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium (61 West 62nd Street between Broadway and Columbus Avenue).

Commencing August 1 the boards listing the available shows will display the ticket price rather than the percentage of the discount. TDF is introducing this change on a trial basis to help its patrons have all the information they need as they choose their production. The ticket prices listed will reflect a 20 to 50 percent discount off full price. If the trial is successful, and it proves feasible to track actual prices on TKTS's multiple ticketing systems, TDF will implement this change at all of its TKTS locations.

TKTS Lincoln Center hours: Monday through Saturday from 12 Noon to 7pm; and Sundays form 12 Noon to 5pm. Patrons may purchase tickets to same-day matinee and evening and next-day matinee performances at discounts of up to 50% off for Broadway, Off Broadway and Lincoln Center performances.

TDF operates three other TKTS by TDF Discount Booths: TKTS Times Square (Broadway and 47th Street); TKT Seaport (Front and John Streets) andTKTS Downtown Brooklyn (in 1 MetroTech Center). Shows available for sale can be seen in real-time through the TKTS app or online at: www.tdf.org/tktslive. For hours and TKTS tips, go to: www.tdf.org/tkts.

Now in its 50th year of service, TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging and cultivating a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance.

TDF fulfills its mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities, and support the makers of the performing arts. Best known for its theatre going programs (including the TKTS Discount Booths and TDF Membership Program), net revenue generated by TKTS helps support TDF's accessibility (including open captioned, audio described and Autism Friendly performances), school (serving over 10,000 New York City students annually), community engagement and information programs - as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research Programs - and have introduced millions of people to the theatre and helped make the unique experience of theatre available to everyone.

TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. To learn more about TDF, go to: www.tdf.org.

TKTS opened for business in Duffy Square on June 25, 1973, and quickly became a mecca for theatergoers from all over the world. Making theater affordable with same-day discount tickets and providing an urban fellowship of theater lovers on Duffy Square (47th Street and Broadway) has helped turn TKTS into one of New York City's most photographed landmarks. The current TKTS Booth, housed under red glass steps, opened in 2008 and has garnered over a dozen international design awards. The glowing red staircase above TKTS became the first public space in Times Square, and it quickly became a popular respite for locals and visitors 365 days a year. With satellite booths in Downtown Brooklyn, South Street Seaport and Lincoln Center, TKTS has distributed over 66 million tickets to Broadway and Off-Broadway productions since it first opened for business on June 25, 1973. These tickets represent over $2.5 billion in revenue from these same-day sales to thousands of stage productions. The small per-ticket service charge (currently $5.00 per ticket) is used to operate the booths and to help fund TDF's myriad of education, access, and service programs. The free TKTS app for iOS and Android devices shows in real time what's available for sale at the TKTS Booths.







