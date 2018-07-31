West End FUNNY GIRL Starring Sheridan Smith to Be Broadcast in UK Cinemas

Following its record-breaking, sell-out run in London's West End and national tour, the critically-acclaimed musical Funny Girl comes to cinemas throughout the UK, featuring Sheridan Smith in her lauded starring turn as legend of stage and screen, Fanny Brice.

Michael Mayer directed the retooled version of the show, with Harvey Fierstein revising Isobel Lennart's book. Funny Girl features music from Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, with classic songs such as "People", 'I'm the Greatest Star" and "Don't Rain on My Parade".

Funny Girl brought global fame to Barbra Streisand 50 years ago and boasts some of the most iconic songs in film and theatre history. The musical tells the story of Fanny Brice, whose vocal talents and comedic ability see her rise from Brooklyn music hall singer to Broadway star.







