THE MUNY
Exclusive Slideshow: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Muny's GYPSY Starring Beth Leavel

Jul. 31, 2018  

Considered one of the finest works ever brought to the stage, The Muny's production of GYPSY starring Beth Leavel is now on stage! In this photo feature, check out exclusive photos from behind the scenes at the world's largest musical theatre - including stunningly detailed shots of the production.

Tony Award-winning actress Beth Leavel stars as Rose in The Muny's 2018 production of Gypsy. The show is now on stage through August 2nd. The Muny's production of Gypsy is directed by Rob Ruggiero and choreographed by Ralph Perkins with music direction by James Moore.

Gypsy, revered by many as the greatest musical ever written, is the timeless tale of an ambitious stage mother, Momma Rose, fighting for her daughters' success...while secretly yearning for her own. With a book by Academy Award-winner Arthur Laurents and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy features countless showstoppers, including "Let Me Entertain You," and "Together, Wherever We Go." Take our word for it, "You Gotta Get a Gimmick," or better yet a ticket, to see this spectacular Muny gem shine.

The phenomenal cast includes Beth Leavel (Rose), Julia Knitel (Louise), Adam Heller(Herbie), Hayley Podschun (June), Jennifer Cody (Tessie Tura/Miss Cratchitt), Ann Harada(Electra), Ellen Harvey (Mazeppa), Kip Niven (Pop/Cigar/Detroit Announcer), Drew Redington (Tulsa), Michael James Reed (Weber/Mr. Goldstone/Philadelphia Announcer/Bougeron-Cochon), Lara Teeter (Uncle Jocko/Minsky's Announcer?/Phil), Elise Edwards (Baby Louise) and Amelie Lock (Baby June). An exceptional ensemble completes this cast, including Kevin Curtis, Meghan Faddis, Ciara Alyse Harris, Haley Holcomb, Zachary Daniel Jones, Christopher Kelley, Evan Kinnane, Katie Pohlman, Jack Sippel, Gabi Stapula, Daryl Tofa and Keaton Whittaker. The company is also joined by the Muny Kid youth ensemble.

For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

Photos by Phillip Hamer

Gypsy Cast

Gypsy Cast

Gypsy Cast

Jack Sippel

Gypsy Cast

Gypsy Cast

Kevin Curtis

Gypsy Crew

Gypsy Crew

Hayley Podschun

Hayley Podschun

Julia Knitel

Julia Knitel

Gypsy Cast

Gypsy Crew

Gypsy Crew

Julia Knitel

Julia Knitel

Hayley Podschun

Hayley Podschun

Hayley Podschun

Gypsy Cast

Gabi Stapula, Haley Holcomb

Katie Pohlman, Ciara Alyse Harris

Julia Knitel

Gypsy Cast

Gypsy Cast

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Julia Knitel, Drew Redington

Daryl Tofa, Evan Kinnane, Kevin Curtis

Daryl Tofa, Evan Kinnane, Kevin Curtis

Beth Leavel,Julia Knitel,Adam Heller

Beth Leavel,Julia Knitel,Adam Heller

Beth Leavel

Gypsy Cast and Crew

Daryl Tofa

Adam Heller

Adam Heller

Gypsy Cast

Jennifer Cody

Keaton Whittaker,Haley Holcomb

Keaton Whittaker,Haley Holcomb

Ellen Harvey

Ann Harada, Jennifer Cody

Ellen Harvey, Gabi Stapula

Julia Knitel, Jennifer Cody

Gabi Stapula, Zachary Daniel Jones

Gypsy Cast

Gypsy Cast

Gypsy Cast

Gypsy Cast

Ciara Alyse Harris, Keaton Whittaker

Gypsy Cast

Michael James Reed

Lara Teeter

Julia Knitel

Julia Knitel, Beth Leavel

Julia Knitel

Gypsy Cast

Gypsy Cast

Gypsy Cast

Beth Leavel

Haley Holcomb

Katie Pohlman

Gypsy Cast

Julia Knitel

Julia Knitel

Gypsy Cast

Julia Knitel

Julia Knitel

Gypsy Cast

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Julia Knitel, Beth Leavel

Julia Knitel, Beth Leavel

Julia Knitel, Beth Leavel

Elise Edwards, Julia Knitel



