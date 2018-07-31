BWW TV: Which Disney Character Would Broadway Stars Trade Places With? Find Out on the FREAKY FRIDAY Red Carpet!

Disney Theatrical Productions just celebrated its first stage-to-television collaboration with the Disney Channel in adapting its original stage musical Freaky Friday for a worldwide televised premiere on the Disney Channel on Friday, August 10th.

Executive produced by Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions and Steve Carr and Susan Cartsonis ("Deidra & Laney Rob a Train," "What Women Want"), the Disney Channel premiere stars Broadway veteran Heidi Blickenstaff(The Little Mermaid, Something Rotten) and Cozi Zuehlsdorf ("Dolphin Tale"). Blickenstaff originated the role of Katherine Blake in the stage premiere of Freaky Friday at Signature Theatre, followed by productions at La Jolla Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse and Alley Theatre.

Since its world stage premiere at Signature Theatre in 2016, there have been several professional licensed productions of Freaky Friday. The full-length stage musical is currently available for licensing. Additionally, a new one-act stage version of the musical based on the Disney Channel Original Movie will be available for licensing on August 10, the same date as its worldwide television premiere.

Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Beacon theatre to celebrate the film's premiere and BroadwayWorld was there! Below, watch as the cast is joined by James Monroe Iglehart, Hailey Kilgore, Jenn Colella, Julia Murney, Taylor Louderman, Paige Davis and more to decide: If you could trade places with one Disney character, which would you choose?

