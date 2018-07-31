VIDEO: Lea Salonga, Ana Gasteyer, Megan Hilty And More Perform In ANNIE At The Hollywood Bowl

Jul. 31, 2018  

The Broadway classic ANNIE was featured at the Hollywood Bowl this past weekend, helmed by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden, conducted by Todd Ellison, and choreographed by Eamon Foley.

The production starred Ana Gasteyer as Miss Agatha Hannigan, David Alan Grier as Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, Lea Salongaas Grace Farrell, Steven Weber as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Roger Bart as Daniel "Rooster" Hannigan, Kaylin Hedges as Annie, Ali Stroker as "Star-to-Be," Amir Talai as Bert Healy, Marlow Barkley as Kate, Amadi Chapata as Pepper, Noe Lynds as July, Rae Martinez as Tessie, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja as Molly, and Olivia Zenetzis as Duffy.

Annie, the classic story of a young girl overcoming adversity, features a beloved score of hits (including "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard Knock Life") and is a delightful experience for the entire family.

Check out video highlights from the show!

Lea Salonga and Company - I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here

Ana Gasteyer - Little Girls

Ana Gasteyer, Roger Bart, Megan Hilty - Easy Street

Kailyn Hedges - Tomorrow



