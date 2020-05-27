Brian Stokes Mitchell, Carl Reiner, Judd Apatow & More to Take Part in LAUGHTER IN LOCKDOWN Comedy Fundraiser

NY Laughs, in partnership with The Actors Fund has announced a special one-night-only streaming event "Laughter in Lockdown," to benefit comedians and other comedy professionals in need on Friday, May 29 at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT on nylaughs.org/lockdown.

"Laughter in Lockdown" will be hosted by Mo Amer, one of Rolling Stone's "10 comedians you need to know" and star of the Netflix special "The Vagabond" and will feature appearances and performances by Wanda Sykes, Judd Apatow, Ray Romano, Roy Wood Jr., Carl Reiner, Craig Robinson, Dave Attell, Gary Gulman, Gina Yashere, Ian Edwards, Jeff Ross, Jim Norton, Jon Fisch, Keith Robinson, Marina Franklin, Moody McCarthy, Pete Holmes, Robert Kelly, Ronny Chieng, Ted Greenberg, Sal Vulcano, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Hollingshead, and more. With special appearances by Starrkeisha's Cheer Squad and Piff The Magic Dragon joined by Mr. Piffles and Jade Simone.

Proceeds from the online event will benefit struggling comedians and comedy club professionals as part of The Actors Fund's greater initiative to help entertainment creatives in comedy affected financially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-hour event will stream at nylaughs.org/lockdown and will be accessible on YouTube thereafter.

"Laughter in Lockdown" is executive produced by NY Laughs and Kristine Pregot. Technical and remote production services are provided by USTV.

