Brian Gallagher and Megan Hilty Will Lead Concert of New Musical BROWNSTONE

TodayTix celebrates the concept album release of "Brownstone," a new musical written by acclaimed singer/songwriter Brian Gallagher, with a one-night only concert at City Winery (155 Varick St.) featuring Tony Nominee Megan Hilty and more special guests.

Gallagher will take the audience on the musical journey of "Brownstone," a new gritty, rock 'n' roll thriller, that follows the murderous Odd Mrs. Dodd as she stalks and ultimately dispatches each of the inhabitants of her four-story brownstone in the East Village of New York City.

The show begins at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35, available only on TodayTix.com. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Gallagher is a singer/songwriter and guitarist whose album, "All That's Ahead," debuted at #1 on the iTunes blues charts to rave reviews. When he's not writing or recording, he's touring with his wife, Megan Hilty. He is featured on Megan's PBS special, "Great Performances," which airs May 24, 2019. Gallagher was most recently seen on stage in the most recent Broadway revival of "Jekyll and Hyde" and the New York City debut of the rock musical, "CHIX 6."

Hilty rose to prominence for her roles in Broadway musicals, including her performance as Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked," Doralee Rhodes in "9 to 5 the Musical," and her Tony-nominated role as Brooke Ashton in "Noises Off." She's probably best known for starring as Ivy Lynn on the musical-drama series, "Smash," and co-starring opposite Sean Hayes on the NBC sitcom, "Sean Saves The World." Megan has released three full-length albums, "It Happens All The Time," "Megan Hilty: Live At The Cafe Carlyle," and "A Merry Little Christmas," and is heavily featured on two of Brian Gallagher's LPs, "All That's Ahead" and "Brownstone." She has performed with renowned symphonies all over the world, including the New York Pops, the National Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Pops, and this year, will headline her own show at the Sydney Opera House in June.



TodayTix Presents is an original programming series that moves TodayTix beyond simply processing ticket orders into producing live experiences that audiences can't get anywhere else. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You