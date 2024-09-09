Brian Cox in THE SCORE and Tamsin Greig in THE DEEP BLUE SEA Will Transfer to Theatre Royal Haymarket

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Thursday 20 February to Saturday 26 April 2025, Theatre Royal Haymarket will play host to legendary stage and screen actor Brian Cox (HBO's multi-award-winning Succession) who will star as Johann Sebastian Bach alongside Nicole Ansari-Cox as Bach's wife Anna in Oliver Cotton's new play THE SCORE, directed by Trevor Nunn, which was originally presented at Theatre Royal Bath in Autumn 2023.

Spring 1747, Potsdam, Prussia. Johann Sebastian Bach reluctantly visits the court of Frederick II, Europe's most ambitious and dangerous leader. The two men could hardly be more different. As the Age of Enlightenment dawns, they stand in opposite camps. Bach is deeply religious, Frederick is an atheist. Bach loathes war, Frederick revels in it. Bach studies scripture, Frederick reads military history. Frederick remains in awe of Bach's genius however and has mischievously prepared a musical conundrum that he hopes will baffle the composer and amuse his court. The explosive events of the following days could not have been predicted by either man.

Brian Cox's glittering career has spanned more than sixty years, garnering numerous awards, working with the most esteemed theatre companies and renowned Hollywood and TV directors. Twice Olivier Award winner for Best Actor, his portrayal of Logan Roy in the HBO hit series Succession has won him a Golden Globe award and Emmy nominations.

Nicole Ansari-Cox studied at the prestigious Actors' Studio in New York and has starred regularly on stage and screen in the UK and the US. Her major credits include Deadwood, The Biographerand Blumenthal on screen, and starring in Tom Stoppard's Rock'n'Roll at the Royal Court and on Broadway.

Former artistic director of The National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, Trevor Nunn's multi-award winning repertoire ranges from Les Misérables to The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby.

Robert Jones is the Set and Costume Designer, Johanna Town is the Lighting Designer, Sound Designer and Additional Composition is Sophie Cotton, Cordelia Monsey is the Associate Director and the Casting Director is Ginny Schiller CDG.

Immediately following THE SCORE, another critically acclaimed Theatre Royal Bath production will transfer to London's Theatre Royal Haymarket when Tamsin Grieg and Finbar Lynch star in THE DEEP BLUE SEA from Wednesday 7 May to Saturday 21 June 2025. Terence Rattigan's 1950's study of obsession and the destructive power of love, directed by Lindsay Posner, was originally presented at the Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath in Spring 2024.

When you're stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea, the deep blue sea can sometimes look very inviting. In this powerful drama of passion versus loyalty, Hester Collyer, the daughter of a clergyman and wife of a judge is floundering in the closing stages of a hopeless affair. Freddie Page, her lover, a handsome but shallow ex-Battle of Britain pilot, is out of his depth in their relationship, overwhelmed by the strength of an emotion he is incapable of reciprocating...

Olivier Award winner Tamsin Greig has been one of the country's best-loved stage and screen actresses in a career spanning four decades. She won the Olivier for Best Actress in 2007 for Much Ado About Nothing and has been nominated for The Little Dog Laughed and Women on the Verge of a Breakdown.

The cast includes Tony Award nominee Finbar Lynch (Not About Nightingales, National Theatre, Girl From The North Country, Noel Coward Theatre).

Director Lindsay Posner's recent highly acclaimed productions include the West End transfer of Noises Off and A View From The Bridge starring Dominic West.

Joining Lindsay on the creative team are Peter McKintosh (Set & Costume Designer), Paul Pyant (Lighting Designer), Gregory Clarke (Sound Designer), Will Stuart (Composer), Carole Hancock (Hair, Wigs & Make-up Designer), Ginny Schiller (Casting Director) and George Jibson (Associate Director).

Full casting for both productions at Theatre Royal Haymarket will be announced in due course.