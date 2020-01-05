Brian Cox Wins the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for SUCCESSION

Brian Cox has won the 2020 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama for "Succession." The 77th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are airing live on NBC, hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Succession premiered its second season on Sunday, August 11. Season 2 follows the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire, and while the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them.

Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed. Season two saw new faces including Holly Hunter, Cherry Jones, Danny Huston, Jeannie Berlin and Fisher Stevens James Cromwell and Harriet Walter appear in guest starring roles.

Cox's Broadway credits include "That Championship Season," "Rock 'n' Roll," "Art," and "Strange Interlude." He currently stars as President Lyndon B. Johnson in "The Great Society."

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan returns to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: THE GREAT SOCIETY.



Capturing Johnson's passionate and aggressive attempts to build a great society for all, THE GREAT SOCIETY follows his epic triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the destruction of Vietnam, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.





