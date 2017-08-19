Brian Clowdus of Serenbe Playhouse Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that Brian Clowdus will be taking us behind the scenes at Serenbe Playhouse's production of CABARET! Click here to follow along!

Brian Clowdus is Founder & Executive/Artistic Director of Serenbe Playhouse. Brian received his BA in Theatre & Dance from Amherst College and holds an MFA in Acting from The University of South Carolina. Brian is also the CEO of Brian Clowdus Experiences which is taking his environmental work all across the country. He has performed/directed in Tokyo, London, Canada, Central and South America, The Caribbean, NYC, LA and in almost every other major city in the United States. Brian was named the Top Artistic Director in Atlanta and one of the Top 20 Atlantans to Watch by Creative Loafing, one of the Top 15 Atlantans under 40 by Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles Magazine and most recently one of the Most Influential Atlantans In The Entertainment Industry by Men's Book Atlanta. Brian won the 2016 Suzi Bass Award for Best Director of a Musical for Miss Saigon, which was awarded 5 other awards including Best Musical, making it most awarded show of 2016.

Inspired by Christopher Isherwood's triumphant novel The Berlin Stories, Cabaret takes place in 1931 Berlin, as the Nazis begin their ominous ascent to power. The musical revolves around the vibrant and sensuous nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, where a young American writer, Cliff Bradshaw, pursues an English cabaret performer, Sally Bowles (played by Broadway's Molly Tynes). In one of the most iconic roles of the genre, Serenbe Playhouse's founder and Artistic Director Brian Clowdus will play the Kit Kat Klub's devious Emcee. This racy rendition will take place in our own underground Kit Kat Klub - but not just anyone can come, you're going to need the password!

Taking to the Serenbe stage for the first time in four years, Playhouse Founder - Brian Clowdus - will be your host - The Emcee. Opposite Clowdus will be Molly Tynes (Broadway's Pippin) making her Playhouse debut as the famous Sally Bowles. Playhouse favorites Deborah Bowman (A Streetcar Named Desire) and Lee Osorio (Macbeth) take on Fräulein Kost and Clifford Bradshaw, respecativly.

Rounding out the leading players are Heidi Cline McKerley as Fräulein Schneider, Robert Wayne as Herr Shultz, and Edward McCrearry as Ernst Ludwig. The Kit Kat Klub will be brought to life by the vibrant dancers: Lily Dickinson, Brian Jordan, Imani Joseph, Taryn McFarthing, Shannon Murphy, Hayley Platt, Terrence Smith.

Ticket prices start at $35 - senior/student, and group discounts are available. Visit www.serenbeplayhouse.com any time or call the Box Office, open Tuesday through Saturday, 12pm until 5pm, 770-463- 1110, for tickets.

