Brennin Hunt Injured During RENT Rehearsal, But the Broadcast Will Go On As Planned

BroadwayWorld has learned that Brennin Hunt, who will play the role of Roger in RENT, live on FOX, suffered an injury last night during rehearsal. A statement was released by FOX, stating that the show must go on:

"Last night during a live performance of FOX's production of RENT, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured. But in the spirit of RENT, everyone - producers and cast, original and current -- is dedicated to ensuring that tonight's broadcast must, and will, go on."

Julie Larson also released a statement:

"The experience of putting together this beautiful new production of my brother's work, while emotional, has been truly joyous for all of us. This new cast has embodied the spirit of the show from day one and they embraced Brennin with positive and uplifting love in his moment of need. RENT has always been about resilience and community. I speak from my heart when I say that we have a spectacular show for you tonight. We can't wait for a new generation to experience Jonathan's legacy."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, FOX will use some taped parts of Saturday's final dress rehearsal during tonight's live broadcast, due to the uncertainty of Hunt's injury.

RENT airs tonight at 8pm on FOX. The star-studded cast includes actress Kiersey Clemons (Joanne Jefferson), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon (Tom Collins), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher (Mark Cohen), actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens(Maureen Johnson), newcomer and singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt (Roger Davis), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (Benjamin Coffin III), recording artist Tinashe (Mimi Marquez) and performer Valentina (Angel Dumont Schunard). Additionally, Keala Settle will perform the iconic solo from "Seasons of Love" and join the ensemble in the live musical.

