Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June

Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a statement of doubt regarding the timeline. Now, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has just announced that non-essential events have been canceled through June.

An update to the Broadway shutdown plan has not yet been announced.

Just last week, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin clarified the specifics of the evolving plan to re-open Broadway in an interview with Deadline. "Every couple of days our guesstimates go further out," she says. "As late as two weeks ago we were thinking that with any luck we might be up by July and that a worst case scenario might be September. Now, the best guesses are that unless there's serious testing and information that we don't have now, we're probably looking at September or later. It really depends on the elected officials, and we know very well that Governor Cuomo will be the one to tell us when we can come back."

While the lights of Broadway might be out longer than anticipated, we at BroadwayWorld look ahead to a theatre-filled future, and we'll be here in the meantime to provide you with the Broadway content you're missing!





