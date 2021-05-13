Breaking: Lincoln Center Theater's FLYING OVER SUNSET and INTIMATE APPAREL Set Reopening Dates

Lincoln Center Theater has announced reopening dates for Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel!

FLYING OVER SUNSET, the new musical with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, and featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, will begin performances on Thursday, November 4 and open on Monday, December 6 in the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

INTIMATE APPAREL, a new opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon, a libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and direction by Bartlett Sher, will begin performances Thursday, January 13 and open on Thursday, January 27 in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

"Ecstatic excitement barely begins to describe the feelings we have about reopening," said Mr. Bishop. "LCT will be BACK with two wildly different musical works whose lives were cut short well over a year ago. Like all the other theaters that are reopening in New York and all over the country, we rejoice and we are grateful. And boy, do we look forward to seeing our audiences again! It will be a happy time."

In addition to FLYING OVER SUNSET and INTIMATE APPAREL, Lincoln Center Theater will produce a full slate of productions, to be announced, in the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow Theater during the 2021-2022 season. LCT will also be a co-producer of the Broadway transfer of its LCT3 production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over, directed by Danya Taymor, opening at the August Wilson Theatre this fall.

Flying Over Sunset

Set in the 1950's, FLYING OVER SUNSET is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack) and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

FLYING OVER SUNSET has sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by Telsey + Co., with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. FLYING OVER SUNSET is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the Production Stage Manager.

Intimate Apparel

Set in turn of the century New York, INTIMATE APPAREL tells the story of Esther (to be played by Kearstin Piper Brown and, on the Wednesday and Saturday matinee performances, Chabrelle Williams), a lonely, single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal and comes to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges.

Ricky Ian Gordon's score for INTIMATE APPAREL paints a portrait of life in 1905 New York City, employing a variety of musical styles including ragtime, cakewalk and the blues. Lynn Nottage has written her first libretto for this operatic version of her lauded drama, which was developed by Lincoln Center Theater and the Metropolitan Opera as part of the Met/LCT New Works Program, a co-venture between the two institutions which is dedicated to developing new opera and music theater works.

INTIMATE APPAREL has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Marc Salzberg, projections by 59 Productions, casting by Telsey + Co.,, music direction by Steven Osgood and choreography by Dianne McIntyre. Theresa Flanagan is the Stage Manager.

The play INTIMATE APPAREL premiered off-Broadway in 2004 and won that year's NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play as well as the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Play, and is one of the most frequently produced works in US regional theaters.