Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm. They join Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) in leading this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Full Cast:

Noah Galvin, Joseph

Eden Espinosa, Narrator

Alex Newell, Narrator

Jessica Vosk, Narrator

Chuck Cooper, Jacob

Merle Dandridge, Pharaoh

Andy Karl, Potiphar

Orfeh, Potiphar's Wife

Brooks Ashmanskas, Baker

Gavin Lee, Butler

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Reuben / "One More Angel in Heaven"

Bonnie Milligan, Gad / "Those Canaan Days"

Mykal Kilgore, Judah / "Benjamin Calypso"

Robert Ariza, Zebulon

Rodrick Covington, Simeon

Jason Gotay, Issachar

Tiffany Mann, Asher

Julia Mattison, Levi

Brian Sears, Napthali

Daniel Yearwood, Dan

Mason Grey Zaroff, Benjamin

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013).



Tickets, starting at $75, are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721 6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You