Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm. They join Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) in leading this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.
Full Cast:
Noah Galvin, Joseph
Eden Espinosa, Narrator
Alex Newell, Narrator
Jessica Vosk, Narrator
Chuck Cooper, Jacob
Merle Dandridge, Pharaoh
Andy Karl, Potiphar
Orfeh, Potiphar's Wife
Brooks Ashmanskas, Baker
Gavin Lee, Butler
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Reuben / "One More Angel in Heaven"
Bonnie Milligan, Gad / "Those Canaan Days"
Mykal Kilgore, Judah / "Benjamin Calypso"
Robert Ariza, Zebulon
Rodrick Covington, Simeon
Jason Gotay, Issachar
Tiffany Mann, Asher
Julia Mattison, Levi
Brian Sears, Napthali
Daniel Yearwood, Dan
Mason Grey Zaroff, Benjamin
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013).
Tickets, starting at $75, are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721 6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).
