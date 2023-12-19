Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton, and Grey Henson Will Lead TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

The cast has been revealed for the upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center next year.

Directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner and New York Times bestselling author Neil Patrick Harris, the musical will star Tony Award® winner Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt, Falsettos) as Jon, Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1912, The Gilded Age) as Susan, and Tony Award® nominee Grey Henson (Shucked, Mean Girls) as Michael.

tick, tick… BOOM! will play the Center’s Eisenhower Theater January 26–February 4, 2024, with an additional performance added on February 4, 7:30 p.m.

tick, tick… BOOM! is RENT author Jonathan Larson’s explosive, semi-autobiographical musical about life, death, and the necessity of art. The show follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into New York City’s theater scene, and is filled with unforgettable songs including “30/90,” “Johnny Can’t Decide,” and the Sondheim-inspired “Sunday.” This new production of tick, tick …BOOM! will feature new orchestrations and vocal arrangements and will be expanded to feature a small ensemble cast in addition to the three announced principals. Complete casting to be announced at a later date.

The production, produced by Broadway Center Stage Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater, Jeffrey Finn, will feature a band with musicians from the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, and include choreography by Paul McGill, musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, and music direction by Ben Cohn, Scenic and Projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, Video and Projection design by Nathan Scheuer, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Haley Parcher. Michael Passaro serves as the Production Stage Manager, Matt DiCarlo as associate director, with Garret Healy as associate music director, and Emilio Ramos as associate choreographer. Casting is by Geoff Josselson and Katja Zarolinski of JZ Casting.