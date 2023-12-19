Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton, and Grey Henson Will Lead TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

The musical will be directed by Neil Patrick Harris, and will begin performances in January 2024.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 4 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End

Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton, and Grey Henson Will Lead TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

The cast has been revealed for the upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center next year.

Directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner and New York Times bestselling author Neil Patrick Harris, the musical will star Tony Award® winner Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt, Falsettos) as Jon, Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1912, The Gilded Age) as Susan, and Tony Award® nominee Grey Henson (Shucked, Mean Girls) as Michael. 

tick, tick… BOOM! will play the Center’s Eisenhower Theater January 26–February 4, 2024, with an additional performance added on February 4, 7:30 p.m. 

tick, tick… BOOM! is RENT author Jonathan Larson’s explosive, semi-autobiographical musical about life, death, and the necessity of art. The show follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into New York City’s theater scene, and is filled with unforgettable songs including “30/90,” “Johnny Can’t Decide,” and the Sondheim-inspired “Sunday.” This new production of tick, tick …BOOM! will feature new orchestrations and vocal arrangements and will be expanded to feature a small ensemble cast in addition to the three announced principals. Complete casting to be announced at a later date.

The production, produced by Broadway Center Stage Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater, Jeffrey Finn, will feature a band with musicians from the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, and include choreography by Paul McGill, musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, and music direction by Ben Cohn, Scenic and Projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, Video and Projection design by Nathan Scheuer, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Haley Parcher. Michael Passaro serves as the Production Stage Manager, Matt DiCarlo as associate director, with Garret Healy as associate music director, and Emilio Ramos as associate choreographer.  Casting is by Geoff Josselson and Katja Zarolinski of JZ Casting.




RELATED STORIES

1
HADESTOWN Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024 Photo
HADESTOWN Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

Beginning today, Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for Hadestown will be available for performances through September 1, 2024. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

2
Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press Photo
Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN is now playing at Ordway Center for the  Performing Arts. The North American Tour Company celebrated its launch on Thursday, December 14 with an opening night  “green” carpet event. See photos from the event. 

3
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, opens on Broadway tonight in a production from Second Stage Theater. The show's star-studded cast includes Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Elle Fanning and more! Read the reviews!

4
Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre

The full cast for the West Coast premiere of the brand new musical, MYSTIC PIZZA, has been revealed.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 19th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 19th, 2023
Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the PressPhotos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Meet the Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Krystina Alabado, Gianna Yanelli, Kyra Kennedy & More to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada TheatreKrystina Alabado, Gianna Yanelli, Kyra Kennedy & More to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central WONKA
I NEED THAT
HAMILTON

Recommended For You