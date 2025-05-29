Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' PURPOSE Extends on Broadway for Eight Weeks

The production will now close on Sunday, August 31, 2025.
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ PURPOSE has been extended eight weeks and will now close on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Directed by Phylicia Rashad, the production was originally scheduled to conclude its limited run on Sunday, July 6 at Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theater.
In addition to BEST PLAY, PURPOSE has been nominated for five additional Tony Awards: Best Performance By an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), Best Performance By an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill), Best Performance By an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Glenn Davis), and Best Performance By an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Kara Young). The ensemble also features Steppenwolf Ensemble member and 2025 Theater World Award recipient Alana Arenas.
Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis, Jon Michael Hill, and Harry Lennix all appeared in the play’s acclaimed world premiere at Steppenwolf in March 2024.
For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty. Spirited, hilarious and filled with intrigue, PURPOSE is an epic family drama from one of the country’s most celebrated voices.
Best Costume Design - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds