Brad Mehldau Brings Après Faur to The 92nd Street Y

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Grammy Award-winning pianist Brad Mehldau in his only NYC concert appearance of the season with music from his latest Nonesuch album Après Fauré. One of the most lyrical and compelling voices in jazz, with Après Fauré Mehldau blends the French composer's Four Nocturnes, original compositions reimagining Fauré, and selections reflecting a harmonic and melodic link.

The concert is on Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 pm and tickets are available now.

Discussing the Après Fauré album Mehldau says: "If the sublime foreshadows our mortality, this music might communicate the austerity of death-Fauré's as it approached him, but also the apprehension of our own. We find a kinship with the composer finally, in the form of a question that he tossed off into the future, to us. I have composed four pieces to accompany Fauré's music here, to share the way I have engaged with Fauré's question, with you, the listener."