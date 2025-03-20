Brad Mehldau Brings Après Faur to The 92nd Street Y

The concert is on Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 pm.
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Grammy Award-winning pianist Brad Mehldau in his only NYC concert appearance of the season with music from his latest Nonesuch album Après Fauré. One of the most lyrical and compelling voices in jazz, with Après Fauré Mehldau blends the French composer's Four Nocturnes, original compositions reimagining Fauré, and selections reflecting a harmonic and melodic link.
The concert is on Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 pm and tickets are available now.
Discussing the Après Fauré album Mehldau says: "If the sublime foreshadows our mortality, this music might communicate the austerity of death-Fauré's as it approached him, but also the apprehension of our own. We find a kinship with the composer finally, in the form of a question that he tossed off into the future, to us. I have composed four pieces to accompany Fauré's music here, to share the way I have engaged with Fauré's question, with you, the listener."
Grammy Award-winning pianist and composer Brad Mehldau made his Nonesuch Records debut with the 2004 solo disc Live in Tokyo. His subsequent nineteen releases on the label include six records with his trio as well as collaborative and solo albums. Mehldau's 2019 album Finding Gabriel won a Grammy for Best Jazz Instrumental Album. His most recent records are Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays the Beatles (2023) and the simultaneous releases After Bach II and Après Fauré (2024). Mehldau’s memoir, Formation: Building a Personal Canon, Part I, also was published in 2023, offering a rare look inside the mind of an artist at the top of his field, in his own words.
