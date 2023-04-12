Braata Folk Singers Present CARIBBEAN BLEND This June

The Braata Folk Singers, a performing arts group based in New York City that specializes in the traditional music and folklore of the Caribbean, presents CARIBBEAN BLEND June 3-4, 2023. The group, as part of Braata Productions, was founded in 2009 by Andrew Clarke, a Jamaican-born actor, singer, and director.

Braata Folk Singers presents CARRIBEAN BLEND on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 pm at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center (153-10 Jamaica Ave., Queens, NYC), Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Lamad Academy Charter School (750 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10475). Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and can be purchased online at Click Here.

Caribbean vocal ensemble, the Braata Folk Singers have expanded their repertoire in brand new live production. The Braata Folk Singers' repertoire includes a variety of Caribbean folk music genres, including mento, ska, reggae, and calypso. The group also performs spirituals, gospel music, and other African diaspora music forms. The group's mission is to preserve, promote, and celebrate the cultural heritage of the Caribbean through music, dance, and storytelling. The Braata Folk Singers, under the creative direction of Jamaican-born actor, singer, and producer Andrew Clarke (The Harder They Come, The Public), and the musical direction of Joel Edwards, will present CARRIBEAN BLEND. Armed with brand new songs with a tailored focus on celebrating the 45th independence of the nature Isle of Dominica, the 50th year of independence for the Islands of the Bahamas, and the 40th independence St. Kitts & Nevis, the upcoming season is designed to celebrate some of the most remarkable musical milestones of each of these nations - looking back while also moving forward.

