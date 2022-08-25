Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KPOP, The Musical
Box Office Opens Today For KPOP on Broadway With Limited $19 Tickets

KPOP will begin performances on Broadway with previews starting on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Aug. 25, 2022  

Today at 10:00 AM, the box office opens for Broadway's KPOP, a new musical inspired by the global K-pop phenomenon. In honor of the 19 members of the KPOP company making their Broadway debuts, the production is offering a limited number of $19 tickets to preview performances. This offer is limited to two tickets per person purchased at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) box office today only (Thursday, August 25), while supplies last. Regular ticket prices begin at $89.50 and are available at www.kpopbroadway.com, www.telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200.

KPOP will begin performances on Broadway with previews starting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in advance of an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The show will play at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.

KPOP is produced by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes and was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey. Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jiyoun Chang, Sound Design is by Peter Fitzgerald & Andrew Keister, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II & Suki Tsujimoto, Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and the Production Stage Manager is Cherie B. Tay.




