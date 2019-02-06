Box Office Opens For TOOTSIE On Broadway This Friday!

The box office for the new Broadway musical, Tootsie, will open on Friday, February 8 at 10am at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street). The Marquis Theatre box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 8pm. Beginning May 5, the box office will be open on Sundays from 12pm to 6pm.

The world premiere comedy musical TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

TOOTSIE features a book by Robert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and musical direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie is directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The entire company from last fall's world premiere Chicago production will return for the Broadway production, including Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The company also includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.

TOOTSIE features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. Music supervision is by Andrea Grody & Dean Sharenow, vocal arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Dean Sharenow.

TOOTSIE begins preview performances on Friday, March 29th and officially opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tickets are currently available at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929. For more information, please visit www.TootsieMusical.com.

