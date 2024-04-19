BoogieManja To Return To The PIT This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BoogieManja is back at The Peoples Improv Theater with a brand new show from sketch teams Both Hands and Attainable Crush. The show starts at 7:30pm on Wednesday April 24th.

Both Hands is: Caroline Hibbert, Ella Zafra, Marissa Stuart, Molly LaFlesh, Molly Rae, Chloe Hale, John Shepard, Jon Dimakopoulos, Noah Friend, Rachel Chada. Directed by Reva Grimball

Attainable Crush is Emily Horgan, James Kriz, Kate Herzlin, Matthew Aromando, Andrew Bourne, Aarushi Agni, Bailey Whitehead, Christopher Morucci, Claire Kane, Emily van den Blink, Pat Reidy. Directed by Jessie VandenBergh.