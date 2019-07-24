Bobby Conte Thornton Joins Beth Leavel in Previously Announced Reading of CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER

Jul. 24, 2019  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel will play the title role in an industry reading of Matthew Lombardo's new two-character comedy CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER to be directed by Noah Himmelstein.

Bobby Conte Thornton has been announced to play the role of Bobby, the son of Leavel's character.

Lombardo's new play traces the relationship between Maria Collavechio and her son, Bobby, in a work that spans over five decades. Leavel, who recently received a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Dee Dee Allen in The Prom, will play the title character that ages from 37 to 91 years old in this very funny and ardent series of vignettes which chronicle the most sacred and complicated of relationships.

Industry professionals who would like an invite to the September 12 reading should contact conversationswithmother@gmail.com.



