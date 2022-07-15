Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blues Artists, Bees Deluxe, to Return to the Shrine World Music Venue in August

Bees Deluxe colors outside the lines of the standard blues repertoire re-arranging and reconstructing the classics in new and original forms.

Jul. 15, 2022  

Blues artists, Bees Deluxe, return to the Shrine World Music Venue on Friday, August 5th as part of an East Coast tour. The band, led by British guitar monster Conrad Warre, have wowed audience from Maine to Miami and played with national blues acts like: Ronnie Earl, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Matt Schofield, Roomful of Blues, Walter Trout and David Maxwell.

With unique sound that they call "acid blues," Bees Deluxe celebrates the music of Billie Holiday, Etta James, Albert Collins, Robert Cray, Tinsley Ellis, Freddie King and other blues, jazz rock and funk greats with respect and originality. Their repertoire includes a catalog of addictive originals and fresh takes on classic tunes that have gotten airplay around the world. Bees Deluxe delivers the musical goods in concert halls, theaters and at festivals, as well as in intimate venues like the Shrine World Music Venue.

Warre, who headlined at NYC clubs like CBGBs and the China Club mused,"We love playing at the Shrine and always look forward to coming back. The Shrine is one of those rare music venues that let us be absolutely true to ourselves, where can play wherever the sprit takes us, and the audience is with us all the way."

Blues Blast Magazine said of Bees Deluxe: "...what might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo."

Bees Deluxe colors outside the lines of the standard blues repertoire re-arranging and reconstructing the classics in new and original forms stretching out when the audience insists and gearing up for the dance-floor as much as for the discerning listener. For those who appreciate musicianship with virtuoso guitar work, unexpected twists and a take-no prisoners approach, you'll find it at the Shrine on Friday August the 5th from 9-10pm. Catch the buzz with Bees Deluxe.

For more information: www.beesdeluxe.com

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Bees Deluxe Return to the Shrine World Music Venue,
WHERE: 2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, NYC
WHEN: Friday, August 5th, 9-10 pm



MacGyver Contest

