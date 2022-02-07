Bluegrass Musical JOHNNY & The DEVIL'S BOX Releases Concept Album

After the Broadway shutdown in 2020, NYC based composer Douglas Waterbury-Tieman returned to Nashville, TN to dig into his musical roots. JOHNNY & the DEVIL'S BOX: The Concept Album is an exciting first look into the real and rustic world of his Broadway bound musical bearing the same name. Each track tackles a slightly different genre of folk-americana music to stunning musical and storytelling effect.

LISTEN HERE!

Listeners may recognize the voices of Broadway performers George Abud (The Band's Visit) and Jennifer Fouché (Chicken and Biscuits) along with local Nashville favorite Carrie Tillis. The band is stacked with Nashville talent including Zach and Maggie White, Ben Jones, David Spires and Ricky Skaggs' own banjo player Russ Carson. The album was produced with incredible insight by Broadway veteran Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen).

This show has been in the works for ten years. Through that evolution its steadfast message has become even more profound, especially as we navigate the unprecedented times of COVID. In a time filled with loss, this album brings hope. Throughout a successful mini tour stretching from Goodspeed Musicals in Connecticut to the Mockingbird Theater in Nashville to Cumberland County Playhouse in Crossville, Tennessee, audiences were captivated by the honest message of these glorious songs. Joy and sorrow can survive together and these epic songs show us how. JOHNNY will receive its world premiere next fall at the Cumberland County Playhouse. It's time the world gets back to dancing, so start listening!