Bloomingdale School of Music Reveals Fall 2025 Music Classes

Want to learn an instrument? Sing in a group? Write your own song? Enjoy a free concert or music festival? Bloomingdale School of Music on the Upper West Side of Manhattan has announced its Fall 2025 lineup of classes aimed at educating students of all ages, while instilling a sense of fun and passion for self-discovery. With over 60 years of music, community and education, Bloomingdale has a diverse set of learning options, online and in person, ranging from private lessons, group classes and music ensembles from early childhood to adult classes. Bloomingdale is a destination for music education in a welcoming and fun community.

Bloomingdale School of Music offers in-person lessons and classes seven days a week for over 20 instruments for every type of student at all skill levels. Multiple genres from classical and jazz, to Broadway and pop music, are available. Music offerings in Fall 2025 include: Early Childhood Classes for ages 6 weeks to 5 years; Group music classes and ensembles for ages 6 to 18; Adult group music classes and ensembles for students 18 and older; Music Theory group classes for all ages and levels; and private lessons for all ages. The Fall 2025 Semester begins on September 8, 2025.

The recently launched “Bloomingdale Online” offers engaging and flexible private lessons, group classes, and ensembles led by expert faculty. Learning music online with Bloomingdale is simple and accessible, with a computer, tablet, or smartphone and internet access. “Bloomingdale Online” makes it easy to stay connected and inspired by working one-on-one with experienced teaching artists, building practical musical skills and collaborating with instructors and fellow students in a supportive, creative online space.

For more information on Fall 2025 Classes, visit https://www.bsmny.org/fall-2025/, and “Bloomingdale Online” can be found at https://www.bsmny.org/bloomingdale-online/.

Bloomingdale makes music education affordable through financial aid and scholarships, payment plans, and frequent discounts.

“More than just a place of learning, Bloomingdale is an artistic haven that encourages self-expression, positivity, personal growth and interconnection through music. Bloomingdale is a beloved part of the Upper West Side, where generations have come to discover their passion and find community through music,” said Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. “We welcome individuals of all ages and abilities to find inspiration and joy, regardless of performance level or background.”

Since 1964, the mission of Bloomingdale School of Music has been to provide access to high-quality music education for all. Music lessons and classes are available on over 20 instruments. Bloomingdale provides equal opportunities for students to pursue their musical passions, regardless of economic status, ability level, ethnicity, or religious affiliation. Now in its 61st year, Bloomingdale shares the joy of music education, while enriching lives and strengthening communities. For more information, visit https://www.bsmny.org/