Bloomingdale School of Music Announces 2022 Summer Camps & Workshops

Bloomingdale School of Music is offering a diverse set of in-person music summer camps and workshops in their beloved brownstone from July 11 through July 22, 2022. Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year. Music has the power to change lives and the curriculum is designed to reflect this philosophy. The School offers classes for over 20 instruments and for students at all skill levels, as well as virtual options. From the Summer Voyagers program for young students beginning their musical journeys, to Strings and Piano Intensives for developing musicians, to the Guitar Week and Adult Guitar Weekend, Bloomingdale is offering unique programs for all age groups. Special Early Bird Pricing of $600 is available through March 15, 2022. To register and learn more, visit https://www.bsmny.org/classes/summer-2022/.

"Having students back at Bloomingdale has brought energy, excitement and music back into our hallways" said Laura Gravino, Senior Director of Programming. "We are combining convenience with learning options for students of all levels and ages. In offering classes for early childhood learners, K-12 students, and adults there is something for everyone and a chance for children, parents and grandparents to all be part of the Bloomingdale community. While we continue to offer innovative classes and engaging ensembles, we also continue our commitment to financial service through scholarships and financial aid available to our community on a need basis. We're expanding this opportunity to access by offering two youth orchestras for beginner and intermediate students this semester."

CAMPS & WORKSHOPS

Bloomingdale Summer Voyagers (Ages 6-12)

July 18-22, 2022; 9am-3pm

bsmny.org/class/children/summer-voyagers/

Join Bloomingdale for an exciting week of musical exploration! This full-day drop-off program developed particularly for young students beginning their musical journeys will feature instrument discovery, piano class, music & movement, opportunities for collaboration with our instrumental intensives, and much more! This program is an action-packed introduction to diverse musical concepts that will lay the groundwork for a variety of future study.

Summer Strings Intensive (Ages 8-18)

July 18-22, 2022; 9am-3pm

bsmny.org/class/children/summer-strings-intensive/

The Summer Strings Intensive is an immersive program offering advanced bowed strings students the opportunity to participate in a collaborative and performance-focused learning experience. Participants will explore a broad range of techniques and repertoire alongside their peers through a daily regimen of interactive workshops, technique classes, string orchestra and chamber rehearsals, guided practice, private lessons, and master classes. The week will feature evening concerts by Bloomingdale faculty, and will culminate in a student concert open to all participants. Participants must have a minimum of one year of experience on their instrument.

Summer Piano Intensive (Ages 8-18)

July 18-22, 2022; 9am-3pm

bsmny.org/class/children/summer-piano-intensive/

Keep your piano skills sharp over the summer at this week-long intensive for developing pianists with prior experience. In this action-packed week, participants will explore a broad range of techniques and repertoire alongside their peers through a daily regimen of interactive workshops, guided and collaborative practice, music theory, private lessons, and master classes. The symposium will feature a concert by Bloomingdale faculty, and will culminate in a student concert open to all participants. Participants must have a minimum of one year of experience on their instrument.

Summer Guitar Week (Ages 10-18)

July 11-15, 2022; 9am-3pm

bsmny.org/class/children/summer-guitar-week/

Bloomingdale's Summer Guitar Week returns for a third year with a diverse program of workshops, technique classes, ensembles, music & movement activities, master classes, and faculty & student concerts. Participants must have a minimum of one year of experience on their instrument.

Adult Guitar Weekend (Ages 18+)

July 16-17, 2022; 10am-2:30pm

bsmny.org/class/adults/summer-guitar-weekend/

Geared specifically toward adult players, this jam-packed weekend is a unique performance-focused learning experience that will feature technique classes, workshops, master classes, and opportunities to play in an ensemble with other guitarists. Participants will additionally be invited to attend a guitar faculty concert and participate in three preceding evenings online that will include a workshop, master class, and asynchronous learning in preparation for the weekend.

Bloomingdale School of Music is committed to practices that are focused on protecting employee, student, and community health and safety, ensuring appropriate physical distancing, ensuring proper infection control, and communicating clearly with the public. As part of the school's commitment to maintain a safe space for learning, and in compliance with developing guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments, BSM has required all vaccine-eligible employees, students, and visitors over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus since October 2021. For the Spring 2022 semester, BSM is also requiring that students and visitors between the ages of 5-11 receive an FDA authorized and/or approved COVID-19 vaccination. For students 5-11, the requirement for the first dose will be as of February 7, 2022 and the requirement for the second dose will be as of March 7, 2022. Students under the age of 5 are still permitted to take in-person lessons without being vaccinated. You can find out more about BSM's safety guidelines here, which cover such considerations such as HVAC systems, screening protocols, contact tracing, cleaning protocols, guidelines for in person instruction by department and instrument, as well as use of performance venues, teaching studios, and common areas in detail.

In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale's more than 600 students, "323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you."

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/