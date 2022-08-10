Bloomingdale School Of Music to Participate In New York Philharmonic's Summer Practice Challenge

Bloomingdale School of Music, in partnership with the New York Philharmonic, will present the We Can Do It 2! Practice Challenge from August 22-26, 2022. Student musicians are challenged to take out their instruments for five days of practice in a closed and safe environment. Similar to Practice 30, the social media challenge first launched in August 2020, We Can Do It 2! creates community around the often-solitary act of practice, celebrates music-making, and calls attention to the need for support of music education. To register for the challenge, fill out this form.

For five days, students from Bloomingdale will receive a daily practice challenge from a New York Philharmonic teaching artist on the discussion board software Padlet. The students will then practice, record a short video or audio clip, and post to the group. Over the course of the day, New York Philharmonic teaching artists and staff will provide feedback and commentary on their posts. Students are also encouraged to comment on each other's posts as well while building musical community and companionship.

For five days, practice mentors will encourage students to:

engage in focused practice

set attainable goals and maintain a practice routine

give and receive constructive feedback from a community of others working toward the same goal

use available tech to aid in their practice

"Not only is practice crucial to the success of every musician, but it also helps people of all ages develop skills around critical thinking, time management, patience, and problem solving," said Executive Director Erika Atkins. "We are thrilled to once again team up with New York Philharmonic to encourage our students to get a head start on the school year and be the best musicians they can be."

"Our team is excited to support art-making with our young audiences, especially as we transition out of this period of isolation and into reconnecting in person," said Gary Padmore, Director, Education and Community Engagement at the New York Philharmonic. "As a former participant in programming at the Bloomingdale School of Music, I understand that working in community - virtually or otherwise - is vital to our success, growth, and health as artists."

In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale's more than 600 students, "323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you."

The New York Philharmonic connects with up to 50 million music lovers each season through live concerts in New York and around the world, as well as broadcasts, recordings, and education programs. The 2022-23 season marks a new chapter in the life of America's longest living orchestra with the opening of the reimagined David Geffen Hall and programming that engages with today's cultural conversations through explorations of HOME, LIBERATION, SPIRIT, and EARTH, in addition to the premieres of 16 works. This marks the return from the pandemic, when the NY Phil launched NY Phil Bandwagon, presenting free performances across the city, and 2021-22 concerts at other New York City venues.

The Philharmonic has commissioned and / or premiered important works, from Dvořák's New World Symphony to Tania León's Pulitzer Prize-winning Stride. The Orchestra has released more than 2,000 recordings since 1917, streams performances on NYPhil+, and shares its extensive history free online through the New York Philharmonic Shelby White & Leon Levy Digital Archives.

Founded in 1842, the New York Philharmonic is the oldest symphony orchestra in the United States, and one of the oldest in the world. Jaap van Zweden became Music Director in 2018-19, succeeding titans including Bernstein, Toscanini, and Mahler.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/