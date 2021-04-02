Bloomingdale School Of Music Presents Virtual Spring #JustForFun Trivia Night: MUSIC OF THE WORLD

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced Virtual Spring #JustForFun event, Trivia Night: Music of the World on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 6pm EST. The event is free for Bloomingdale students and families, with a suggested donation for other guests. All are invited to join. For more information and to RSVP, visit eventbrite.com/e/justforfun-trivia-night-music-of-the-world-tickets-143202198631.

Pack your bag, grab your passport, and prepare to embark on an international music-themed trivia event covering topics such as world music, pop culture, and more! Prizes will be awarded for the top three trivia buffs.

Additional upcoming BSM Virtual Spring #JustForFun events include:

The Witches of Oz: One Short Day in New York City

May 27, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Grab your broomsticks and get ready to Defy Gravity! Glinda and Elphaba have arrived in New York City and they need your help to navigate through the city's most famous landmarks, perform musical spells, and join in some wicked fun singalongs. This ode to Musical Theater and the city that never sleeps will fill the Broadway-sized hole in your heart and make for a fun night for the whole family!

Virtual Paint Night

June 17, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Connect with your inner Bob Ross and join them for a virtual paint night for the whole family. Their creative host will walk participants step by step through how to recreate their painting of the evening while infusing laughs and music along the way. This class is beginner-friendly; so no experience necessary!