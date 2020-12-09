Bloomingdale School Of Music Presents Virtual Holiday Concert HAPPY HOLIDAY

Bloomingdale School of Music presents a virtual Holiday Concert, Happy Holidays at BSM, on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 7pm ET via Zoom.

Join this festive treat to spice up your December! To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bsms-holiday-concert-tickets-129938464445. The program includes holiday favorites "A Charlie Brown Christmas" performed by Tereasa Payne, "Sleigh Ride" performed by Roberto Hidalgo and Marc Peloquin, and many more.

The full program includes:

Sonata in A Major, K. 322 - Domenico Scarlatti

Danza: "Entre ceniza y humo" - Leonardo Egurbida

Performed by Jose Maldonado

"A Charlie Brown Christmas"

Performed by Tereasa Payne

"Winter," from The Seasons - Antonio Vivaldi

Performed by Naho Parrini, Alberto Parrini and Marc Peloquin

"Once Upon a Dream" from Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty - Adapted by George Burns, lyrics by Jack Lawernce and Sammy Fain.

Performed by Celeste and Dashiell Kwan

"Sleigh Ride" - Leroy Anderson

Performed by Roberto Hidalgo and Marc Peloquin

Hanukkah Songs

Performed by Margarlit Cantor and Chris Gross

"Auld Lang Syne/Last Christmas"

Performed by BSM Executive Director Erika Atkins

BSM celebrates the holiday season with a concert featuring faculty and students in music of the season. The concert features performances by Jose Maldonado, Tereasa Payne, Naho Parrini & Alberto Parrini, Celeste and Dashiell Kwan, Roberto Hidalgo, Marc Peloquin, Erika Atkins, Brandon Vasquez, Eli Asher, and BSM Executive Director Erika Atkins.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/