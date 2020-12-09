Bloomingdale School Of Music Presents Virtual Holiday Concert HAPPY HOLIDAY
Streaming on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 7pm ET via Zoom.
Bloomingdale School of Music presents a virtual Holiday Concert, Happy Holidays at BSM, on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 7pm ET via Zoom.
Join this festive treat to spice up your December! To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bsms-holiday-concert-tickets-129938464445. The program includes holiday favorites "A Charlie Brown Christmas" performed by Tereasa Payne, "Sleigh Ride" performed by Roberto Hidalgo and Marc Peloquin, and many more.
The full program includes:
Sonata in A Major, K. 322 - Domenico Scarlatti
Danza: "Entre ceniza y humo" - Leonardo Egurbida
Performed by Jose Maldonado
"A Charlie Brown Christmas"
Performed by Tereasa Payne
"Winter," from The Seasons - Antonio Vivaldi
Performed by Naho Parrini, Alberto Parrini and Marc Peloquin
"Once Upon a Dream" from Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty - Adapted by George Burns, lyrics by Jack Lawernce and Sammy Fain.
Performed by Celeste and Dashiell Kwan
"Sleigh Ride" - Leroy Anderson
Performed by Roberto Hidalgo and Marc Peloquin
Hanukkah Songs
Performed by Margarlit Cantor and Chris Gross
"Auld Lang Syne/Last Christmas"
Performed by BSM Executive Director Erika Atkins
BSM celebrates the holiday season with a concert featuring faculty and students in music of the season. The concert features performances by Jose Maldonado, Tereasa Payne, Naho Parrini & Alberto Parrini, Celeste and Dashiell Kwan, Roberto Hidalgo, Marc Peloquin, Erika Atkins, Brandon Vasquez, Eli Asher, and BSM Executive Director Erika Atkins.
Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Samantha Barks Performs 'Let It Go' from FROZEN
Samantha Barks takes the stage as Queen Elsa as she sings 'Let It Go' on the Royal Variety Show!...
RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Streaming Event Announced, Benefiting The Actors Fund
As was announced earlier today via TikTok, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, fo...
14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!
Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, 'Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,' is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!...
VIDEO: See Anthony Ramos' Audition for the CATS Movie
Anthony Ramos has shared his audition video for the Cats movie! Ramos auditioned for the role of Rum Tum Tugger. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos...
Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More
Cyndi Lauper has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok a...