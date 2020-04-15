Bloomingdale School Of Music Featured On NBC Universal's  GEORGE TO THE RESCUE

Bloomingdale School of Music was featured in an all-new episode as part of the 11th season of NBC Universal's George to the Rescue. The episode premiered in various markets beginning Saturday, April 11, 2020. For more information, @George2Rescue on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Youtube.

In the fall of 2019, the Bloomingdale School of Music was nominated and selected to receive a TV make-over of its David Greer Recital Hall and backyard by the hit NBC reality show George to the Rescue, hosted by George Oliphant. Led by SilverLining, Inc., the project completely transformed the school, renovating the Hall and the backyard space. The company gathered one of the city's best architects, and top acousticians, landscape designers and muralists for the project, all of whom donated their time and resources to provide a world-class concert hall for the community-focused non-profit. Located on 108th Street, the school services more than 80 students and was selected for the show because of its strong commitment to the community, scholarship, and financial aid.

"The work they did was beyond what we could have imagined," said Erika S. Floreska, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. "We are so excited to be able to provide a world class space for our students, faculty, and community to come together for hundreds of rehearsals, classes, and performances throughout the year."

"While we can't currently be in our new space due to COVID-19, the school has quickly transferred to the online format. Private lessons, group classes, and ensembles all continue. That's a testament to the power of music to be uniting and healing force as we navigate these unprecedented times," said Ken Michaels, Board President, Bloomingdale School of Music.

"Many life-enriching community centers are facing the effects of COVID-19," said George Oliphant. "I am comforted by knowing that when Bloomingdale can open their doors again, students and faculty will have more beautiful, comfortable, and functional spaces to return to. Music has a unique ability to spark vital human connection, which is more important than ever."

"Having grown up on the Upper West Side and being friends with Ken Michaels for years, it felt great to be able to come together to do something for the community that I live in and grew up in," said Josh Wiener, President, SilverLining, Inc. "I hadn't been in touch with the Bloomingdale School since I was 14 and to be reintroduced to be able to provide this performance space has been amazing. None of this could have been possible without Rogers Partners Architects and all the other vendor partners who so quickly and graciously jumped on board."

This episode also features the delivery of a new Steinway piano made possible by a grant from Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who joined Bloomingdale School of Music for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in November 2019: https://youtu.be/aiZPMwVjKOY.

"Bloomingdale has been an anchor on the Upper West Side for more than 50 years," said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer. "It's a hidden gem, and the new Steinway in their concert hall is going to bring joy, beauty, and inspiration to many for years to come - from beginners giving their first performances to the professional faculty who offer free concerts throughout the year. I'm proud to support Bloomingdale School of Music."

Home renovation series with host and contractor George Oliphant, George to the Rescue features top interior designers and contractors teaming up to help deserving families and communities with much needed home renovations. Through inspiring stories of overcoming challenges, this uplifting series highlights the best of the human spirit. "George to the Rescue" is produced by LXTV part of the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal. www.nbc.com/george-to-the-rescue

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You