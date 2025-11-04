Blog: Alumna Camelia Iturregui Shines in Nationwide Release of Brownsville Bred

From Atlantic to AMC: Camelia Iturregui’s Inspiring Journey.
We’re so proud to celebrate Atlantic alumna Camelia Iturregui (@dafunkcamel) on the nationwide release of Brownsville Bred—now playing in AMC Theaters!
Camelia’s journey from her early days of training at Atlantic to making her mark on the big screen is a powerful story of resilience, representation, and heart. Her performance in Brownsville Bred reflects the same passion and authenticity she brought to her work as a student—and continues to inspire artists and audiences alike.
Catch this incredible film in theaters now and join us in cheering on Camelia and her remarkable achievements!
Videos