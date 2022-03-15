Birdland Jazz Club And Flymachine Announce Collaborative Partnership, Introducing New Streaming Option

Birdland Jazz Club is thrilled to announce a new partnership that will provide streaming access to a selection of its renowned live acts. The famed jazz club is teaming up with Flymachine, a pioneering virtual venue for live entertainment. Through this exciting collaboration, streaming services will be available for mainstage events at Birdland Jazz Club every Thursday at 9:30, as well as Frank Vignola's weekly guitar night on Wednesdays, downstairs in the Birdland Theater.

Coco Peru With this partnership in motion, audiences will be able to access a wider variety of viewing opportunities for Birdland's famous concerts. Upcoming Thursday shows that will offer a Flymachine streaming service include performances by Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Miss Monty Alexander , Emmet Cohen Trio, Ravi Coltrane Quartet, The Mingus Big Band and many more to be announced.

The Livestream Event ticketing option will start at $5. More information for each concert, including the streaming links hosted by Flymachine, can be found on the Birdland website in the Calendar section, here

"After 18 months exploring and testing different possibilities, Birdland is thrilled to partner with Flymachine for our streaming shows. Their unique hybrid, social-streaming platform enables us to deliver the live music experience our fans expect. Flymachine also puts prompt, equitable, and transparent artist and composer royalty payments front and center -- which has become a key issue as we work together with artists to refashion our live music experience in a changing world.," said Birdland managing partner Ryan Paternite in a statement.