Billy Porter to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Tonight

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has announced its guests for July 28 - August 4.

See the full listing below:

Thursday, July 28:

Guests include Mark Wahlberg, Billy Porter and musical guest AJR.

Friday, July 29:

Guests include Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and comedian Pete Lee.

Monday, August 1:

Guests include Chance the Rapper, The Cast of Reservation Dogs and musical guest Chance the Rapper ft. Joey Bada$$.

Tuesday, August 2:

Guests include Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower and musical guest King Princess.

Wednesday, August 3:

Guests include Kevin Bacon, Jo Koy and comedian Katherine Blanford.

**Thursday, August 4:

Guests include Joel McHale, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Saucy Santana.

About Billy Porter

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, PA.



His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. On screen, Porter recently appeared on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix. Under the direction of Barry Levinson, Porter starred in The Humbling, alongside Al Pacino and Greta Gerwig. His other film credits include Noel, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Intern, Anastasia, and Twisted.



A veteran of the theatre, Porter reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's CafÃƒÂ©, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award). His Off Broadway and regional credits include Angels in America (Signature Theater), Romance In Hard Times, The Merchant of Venice, House of Lear, and Radiant Baby (The New York Shakespeare Festival), Birdie Blue (Second Stage), Angels in America (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Going Native (The Long Wharf), Jelly's Last Jam (Alliance), Topdog/Underdog (City Theatre), King Lear (Exit, Pursued By A Bear), Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World (original cast), Jesus Christ Superstar, Antigone, A Chorus Line, and Chicago. His one-man show Ghetto Superstar: The Man That I Am, debuted at The Public Theater in conjunction with City Theatre of Pittsburgh and was nominated for a 2005 GLAAD Media Award. Porter was also named "Pittsburgh's Performer of the Year 2003-2004" by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.