Billy Porter and More Join Season Two of THE TWILIGHT ZONE
CBS ALL ACCESS has announced casting for season two of The Twilight Zone, according to Variety. Broadway and screen favorite Billy Porter has joined the cast, along with Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata.
Porter will star in the episode titled "The Who of You," written by Win Rosenfeld and also starring Sunjata and Embry.
It has also been announced that Jordan Peele has written an episode for the series, titled "Downtime" starring Baccarin, Domingo, and Hale. Other episodes include "A Human Face," written by Alex Rubens and starring Elfman, Meloni and Gevinson; "8," written by Glen Morgan and starring McHale; "Among the Untrodden," written by Heather Anne Campbell and starring Hern and Macy; and "Meet in the Middle," written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini and starring Simpson and Jacobs.
Read more on Variety.
The Twilight Zone is an American anthology web television series developed by Simon Kinberg, Jordan Peele, and Marco Ramirez, based on the original 1959 television series created by Rod Serling. The series premiered on April 1, 2019, on CBS All Access. Peele serves as the narrator of this incarnation, in addition to executive producing through Monkeypaw Productions. On April 29, 2019, the series was renewed for a second season.
