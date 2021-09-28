Billy Porter and Henry Tisch Join The Actors Fund's Board of Trustees

The Actors Fund announced today the election of two new members to its Board of Trustees: Billy Porter and Henry Tisch.

An Emmy, Grammy, and Tony award-winning performer and activist, Billy Porter is the first openly gay black man to be nominated and win in any lead acting category at the Primetime Emmys. He's starred in FX's Pose, as well as the highly anticipated recent Cinderella remake.



With extensive experience in producing and creative development, Henry Tisch is a life-long supporter the performing arts. He is currently a co-producer of the forthcoming Museum of Broadway and was on the Creative Development team at Disney Theatrical Group.



"On stage and behind the scenes, Billy Porter embodies a passionate commitment to the values of The Actors Fund. His remarkable career and his life as an artist inspire all who encounter him in person, on stage and on screen," said Joseph Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund.



"Henry Tisch distinguishes himself as he continues his family's tradition of service," said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman of The Actors Fund Board of Trustees. "We are so proud that he is joining the Board. Henry represents the next generation of leaders who are advancing theater, film, television and new forms of media, and are dedicated to supporting all who make it."



IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb, Chair of The Fund's Nominating Committee, said "Billy and Henry embody a dedication to helping and a commitment to the principles of The Actors Fund. Quite simply, they understand the challenges faced by the entertainment professionals who enrich all our lives and want to make sure our safety net is strong."

The Board of The Actors Fund establishes policies for administering the programs and services of the organization, which has served the community since 1882.

For a full listing of the board, councils and committees of The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org/Leadership.

BIOGRAPHIES

Billy Porter is an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright. He won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his appearance in FX's Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama Pose, and most recently received his third Emmy nomination for this role. An upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, Porter has numerous theater credits, including the role of Lola in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, which he originated in 2013 and for which he won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, as well as the Grammy for best musical theater album. Recently, Porter appeared in the second season of CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone, American Horror Story: Apocalypse and narrating HBO Max's Equal. In 2021, Porter appeared in the third season of FX's Pose, as well as the highly anticipated Cinderella remake. He is set to make his directorial debut with the high school coming-of-age film What If?, written by Alvaro García Lecuona. Porter's most recent single "Finally Ready" was released in June 2020; he also released his single "For What It's Worth" in April 2020 to motivate potential votes.

Henry Tisch is a New York City based producer. He is a co-producer of the forthcoming Museum of Broadway, an experiential museum in the heart of Times Square that celebrates the history of Broadway. Upcoming projects include a slate of works spanning theater, film and television in collaboration with Amanda Lipitz. Prior to producing independently, Henry was a Creative Development professional at the Disney Theatrical Group, where he was involved in the development of new stage works for Broadway, International and Licensing markets as well as maintenance of long-running shows.

Henry has also spearheaded philanthropic and fundraising efforts for several leading organizations. He serves on the board of New 42, which serves artists, educators and young people through its signature projects: the New Victory Theater and New 42 Studios. In 2021, he produced I'm Still Here, a hybrid virtual/in-person benefit celebrating the Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, where he serves on the Theatre Committee. He has also led fundraising efforts for Broadway for Biden and Robin Hood. Henry is a native New Yorker. He holds a bachelor's degree in American Studies from Yale University.