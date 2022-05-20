Billy Porter, Questlove & More to be Featured in JUNETEENTH: A CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM at the Hollywood Bowl

Sunday, June 19, 2022 marks the anniversary of Black Independence Day in America-Juneteenth. In recognition of this day, a JUNETEENTH: A Celebration of Freedom will take place at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, June 19, featuring a diverse lineup of thoughtful, impactful, and essential Black artists.

The bill includes Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth Wind & Fire, JhenÃ© Aiko, Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Questlove, Robert Glasper, The Roots and The Re-Collective Orchestra (a 68-piece all-Black symphony orchestra). Notably, the event makes history as it will be the first time an all-Black orchestra performs on stage in the Hollywood Bowl's 100-year history. Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Thomas Wilkins and Derrick Hodge will conduct, while Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder and AcademyÂ® Award-winning filmmaker Questlove will serve as the evening's Musical Directors. It promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Black culture and excellence brought to life and powered by Black creators. Additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are currently available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

Prior to attending, audiences are encouraged to view the LA Phil's updated COVID protocol guidelines posted on the website: hollywoodbowl.com/safety.