Billy Porter, Camila Cabello & More Join IN PERFORMANCE AT THE WHITE HOUSE

In Performance at the White House will return to PBS on December 21 with a new "Spirit of the Season" holiday special.

Deadline reports that Billy Porter, Camila Cabello, Pentatonix, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Eric Church, the Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service, and "The President's Own" United States Marine Band will perform in the new special, which is set to be hosted by Jennifer Garner.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also appear on the special, delivering remarks and highlighting the holiday decor at the White House.

This will be the first special since 2016, due to none being held during former-President Donald Trump's presidency. Due to COVID-19 protocol, the special will be taped over the course of several days, from December 11 through 14.

In Performance specials began airing in 1978. Previous performers have included Marvin Hamlisch and the cast of A Chorus Line, Carol Burnett, Queen Latifah, Paul McCartney, Faith Hill, Stevie Wonder, Savion Glover, Lillias White, Liza Minnelli, and more.