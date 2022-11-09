Big Apartment Brings Sketch Comedy Show To Caveat NYC, Tuesday, November 22

Big Apartment is back after a successful six-month run at The PIT and a summer showcase at Asylum NYC (August 15, 2022). The team is moving into Caveat NYC to showcase some of their best sketches from this season on November 22nd.



One of New York's best sketch groups, Big Apartment is putting on a best-of show from their Fall season. A dynamic and diverse group of actors and writers, Big Apartment includes some of the best up-and-coming performers New York has to offer. This show is gonna make you laugh and want to sign a lease for this Big Apartment!



Featuring: stand up from Kenice Mobley (The Tonight Show) and improv from One Dollar (Upright Citizens Brigade NY)



Performance location: Caveat NYC*, 21a Clinton St New York, NY 10002

Performance dates: TUESDAY 11/22 @ 7 PM

Ticket Price: $12 advance, $15 at-door

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208505®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcaveat.nyc%2Fevents%2Fbig-apartment-presents-11-22-2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





Big Apartment is an independent sketch group, formed through the BoogieManja Collective. Big Apartment has performed at Asylum NYC, PIT Loft, and Halyards. Members of the group have performed at Union Hall, Upright Citizens Brigade, Littlefield, QED, and more. Their assorted credits include Comedy Central, NBC, & Characters Welcome.



Big Apartment is:

Actors: Andrew Barlow, Maggie Carr, Dillon Diatlo, Ashley Everhart, Farshad Khansari, & Pavar Snipe

Writers: Michael Ganley, Casey Hogan, Emily Horgan, Bryan Jackson, & June Vellequette



*Caveat NYC is a comedy theater and bar offering a variety of beer, wine, and speciality cocktails. All drafts are from breweries local to the tri-state area. Caveat also has nonalcoholic options from Athletic Brewing. And if you're hungry, Caveat offers popcorn, candy, and empanadas from Empanada Mama!