Big Apartment Brings Sketch Comedy Show To Caveat NYC, Tuesday, November 22
Big Apartment Sketch presents a Best-Of comedy show, featuring opening acts Kenice Mobley (The Tonight Show) & One Dollar improv (UCBNY).
Big Apartment is back after a successful six-month run at The PIT and a summer showcase at Asylum NYC (August 15, 2022). The team is moving into Caveat NYC to showcase some of their best sketches from this season on November 22nd.
One of New York's best sketch groups, Big Apartment is putting on a best-of show from their Fall season. A dynamic and diverse group of actors and writers, Big Apartment includes some of the best up-and-coming performers New York has to offer. This show is gonna make you laugh and want to sign a lease for this Big Apartment!
Featuring: stand up from Kenice Mobley (The Tonight Show) and improv from One Dollar (Upright Citizens Brigade NY)
Performance location: Caveat NYC*, 21a Clinton St New York, NY 10002
Performance dates: TUESDAY 11/22 @ 7 PM
Ticket Price: $12 advance, $15 at-door
Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208505®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcaveat.nyc%2Fevents%2Fbig-apartment-presents-11-22-2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Big Apartment is an independent sketch group, formed through the BoogieManja Collective. Big Apartment has performed at Asylum NYC, PIT Loft, and Halyards. Members of the group have performed at Union Hall, Upright Citizens Brigade, Littlefield, QED, and more. Their assorted credits include Comedy Central, NBC, & Characters Welcome.
Big Apartment is:
Actors: Andrew Barlow, Maggie Carr, Dillon Diatlo, Ashley Everhart, Farshad Khansari, & Pavar Snipe
Writers: Michael Ganley, Casey Hogan, Emily Horgan, Bryan Jackson, & June Vellequette
*Caveat NYC is a comedy theater and bar offering a variety of beer, wine, and speciality cocktails. All drafts are from breweries local to the tri-state area. Caveat also has nonalcoholic options from Athletic Brewing. And if you're hungry, Caveat offers popcorn, candy, and empanadas from Empanada Mama!
More Hot Stories For You
November 9, 2022
The final performance for renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne’s acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts will be on Sunday, November 20. Adapted from Byrne’s best-selling memoir of the same name, Walking with Ghosts is directed by Lonny Price and is playing at the Music Box Theatre.
Mckinley Belcher III & Miles G. Jackson to Star in Industry Presentation of A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK
November 9, 2022
Following productions in both Boston and London, Ken Urban’s play A Guide For The Homesick will have an industry presentation directed by Shira Milikowsky and executive produced by David Norwood on November 17, 2022.
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & RuPaul Join AIN'T NO MO' as Co-Producers
November 9, 2022
NBA champion, producer and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade, actress, best-selling author and producer Gabrielle Union and drag queen star RuPaul will join the co-producing team of the Broadway production Ain’t No Mo’.
Lisa Fishman & Michael Nigro Complete the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish
November 9, 2022
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced final casting for their seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Original Broadway Cast Recording to be Released - Watch the Music Video for 'Better' Now!
November 9, 2022
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced plans for a cast recording of the critically-lauded new musical Kimberly Akimbo to be released later this season. Watch the music video for the song “Better” – featuring Bonnie Milligan and the cast of the show here!