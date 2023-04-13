Biden Appoints Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington & More to President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities

Today, President Biden announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH), an advisory body to the president on cultural policy. These artists, scholars, museums practitioners, and philanthropists will provide recommendations to the president and the heads of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), and Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to advance wide-ranging policy objectives in the arts and humanities.

"The reinstitution of PCAH is an exciting moment for the arts and humanities sectors and it is a privilege to be the first public historian and curator serving as its director," said Tsione Wolde-Michael, executive director of PCAH. "With this group of dedicated leaders and an Executive Order that expands PCAH's mission, the committee is positioned to do meaningful work that will positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and public humanities work in communities across the country."

Additional members of the PCAH represent the heads of key federal agencies and institutions with a role in culture, including NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, IMLS Director Crosby Kemper, and NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo), as well as ex officio members Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie Bunch, National Gallery of Art Director Kaywin Feldman, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts David M. Rubenstein.

Visit imls.gov/pcah for bios and photos of the committee members.

"It is truly the honor of a lifetime to have been appointed to serve as co-chair of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities by President Biden," said Bruce Cohen. "As the President has stated, the arts and humanities are the soul of our great nation. Given the qualifications and accomplishments of this group of artists, philanthropists and cultural leaders, including co-chair, Lady Gaga, and executive director, Tsione Wolde-Michael, the committee is poised to play a vital role in advancing the administration's objectives in these crucially important areas. To quote Tony Kushner from Angels in America, 'The great work begins.'"

About the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities

The President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH) was founded in 1982 by Executive Order to advise the President on cultural policy. The First Lady has historically served as Honorary Chair of the Committee, which is composed of members appointed by the President. PCAH advises the President and the heads of U.S. cultural agencies on policy, philanthropic and private sector engagement, and other efforts to enhance federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services. The PCAH will also engage the nation's artists, humanities scholars, and cultural heritage practitioners to promote excellence in the arts, humanities, and museum and library services and demonstrate their relevance to the country's health, economy, equity, and civic life. Over the past 40 years, PCAH has catalyzed federal programs and played a vital role in the advancement of arts and humanities education, cultural diplomacy, and the creative economy.

After a five year hiatus, in September 2022, President Biden issued a new Executive Order re-establishing and bolstering the mission of PCAH to promote excellence in these sectors. The order recognizes how the arts and humanities sectors can positively impact community well-being, equity, economic development, public health, education, civic engagement, and climate change across the United States. Visit imls.gov/pcah for more information and follow PCAH on twitter @PCAHgov.

About the Institute of Museum and Library Services

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. IMLS envisions a nation where individuals and communities have access to museums and libraries to learn from and be inspired by the trusted information, ideas, and stories they contain about our diverse natural and cultural heritage. To learn more, visit imls.gov.

About the National Endowment for the Arts

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is an independent federal agency that is the largest funder of the arts and arts education in communities nationwide and a catalyst of public and private support for the arts. By advancing equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, the NEA fosters and sustains an environment in which the arts benefit everyone in the United States. Learn more at arts.gov.

About the National Endowment for the Humanities

Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy, and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation. Additional information about the National Endowment for the Humanities and its grant programs is available at neh.gov.