Bid Today to Win a Backstage Tour and Two Tickets to ANASTASIA!

'Tis the season to change the world!

Join Anya on her journey as you and a guest enjoy a night out on Broadway to see Anastasia! After the show take an exclusive backstage tour with ensemble member Kyle Brown.

Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December," Anastasia is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

Donated by: Kyle Brown

Dates: Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Dec 15, 2017 to Jun 15, 2018

-Valid for 2 people.

-All ages are welcome to attend.

-This is a private meet and greet.

-Winner must submit at least three possible dates to attend the performance immediately after the auction closes.

-Once tickets have been booked, there are no changes, exchanges or refunds. Any new date requests or changes will be at the winner's expense.

-In the event that a show closes before the winner has had a chance to redeem their tickets, The Performing Arts Project will honor the donation with another show of the winner's choice, if possible.

-If company member is specified, the individual giving the backstage tour may change due to availability.

-Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

-Cannot be transferred.

-Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

-To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

-Blackout dates may apply.

-Travel and accommodations are not included.

-We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

-Seat location will not be known in advance.

