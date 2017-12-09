Bid Today for Tickets to COME FROM AWAY and a Backstage Tour with Jenn Colella!

'Tis the season to change the world!

Win this lot and enjoy 2 tickets to Come from Away followed by a backstage tour with Tony-nominated actress Jenn Colella, starring as Beverley.

Come From Away is based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned in to an international sleep-over when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander's air strip on September 11, 2001.

Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we're all part of a global family.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Dec 15, 2017 to Jun 15, 2018

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Winner must submit at least three possible dates to attend the performance immediately after the auction closes.

Once tickets have been booked, there are no changes, exchanges or refunds. Any new date requests or changes will be at the winner's expense.

In the event that a show closes before the winner has had a chance to redeem their tickets, The Performing Arts Project will honor the donation with another show of the winner's choice, if possible.

If company member is specified, the individual giving the backstage tour may change due to availability.

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

